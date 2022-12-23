ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux has notified the city council that the city will need to find a new site for its composting and recycling center and a new site for its dog park.
He said the land on which those operations are located is needed by the wastewater department for the expansion of its landfill, which is expected to start in 2024.
The current dog park is actually in Seekonk except for the entrance, the mayor said.
Heroux told the council on Tuesday that the park should be more centrally located and in Attleboro.
He said several locations are under consideration. They include the city-owned tree farm on Read Street, Angell Park on Park Street, Judy Robbins River Walk near the Olive Street Bridge, Blackington Park on North Main Street, the grassy area on Lamb Street across from the DPW yard, the current unused ice skating rink in Balfour Riverwalk, Highland Park near the entrance or on the driving range, and the former Walton & Lonsbury Superfund site on North Avenue.
“A project of this size doesn’t need a feasibility study,” Heroux said in a letter to the council. “A dog park is a simple structure that should have a fairly central location, a fenced in area for the dogs and parking.”
He suggested that the next mayor, to be elected in a special election on Feb. 28, could form a task force to get public input about a possible site or the council could hold public hearings for the same purpose.
There were no suggestions about a new site for the composting and recycling center.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.