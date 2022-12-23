Attleboro Dog Park (copy)
Mayor Paul Heroux told the city council Tuesday that a new site for the city's dog park and its composting center will be needed soon.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux has notified the city council that the city will need to find a new site for its composting and recycling center and a new site for its dog park.

He said the land on which those operations are located is needed by the wastewater department for the expansion of its landfill, which is expected to start in 2024.

