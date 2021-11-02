ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux swept all 12 precincts Tuesday to capture a landslide victory over challenger Todd McGhee and claim his third and, he says, final term.
Heroux said his victory was "a reflection of the general satisfaction of the city" with his performance over his first two terms.
"I like that two-thirds of the people voted for me," he said. "I'm glad they believe in me and trust me to do the job."
He asked the remaining third to reach out to him.
"I'm here to help if they have a problem," he said.
McGhee, a former state police trooper and a security expert, was a newcomer to politics and a new name for the voters.
He did not return calls or an email for comment.
Heroux made it clear throughout the campaign he will move on to other endeavors after his third term, which could mean a run for some other elective office or a return to school to earn a Ph.D.
He ran on his accomplishments, which include tight budget management, advancing efforts at downtown revitalization and making Attleboro cleaner and greener.
In addition there have been back-to-back record surpluses produced from the last two annual budgets.
This year the general government amount was just under $14 million.
Voters clearly approved, giving him 66 percent of the vote to McGhee’s 34 percent.
Vote totals were 4,493 for Heroux to McGhee’s 2,351 in what was a paltry turnout of 22 percent of registered voters.
All told, 6,920 of the city’s 31,523 cast ballots.
In 2007, about 7,000 turned out, but there were fewer registered voters so participation hit 28 percent that year.
This year’s percentage was about 8 points lower than the typical 30 percent that turns out when there’s a contested mayoral seat.
It was the lowest turnout for a mayoral election this century and perhaps ever.
McGhee campaigned on a platform to take on “quality of life issues” he argued have been ignored by the Heroux administration, including the rat infestation plaguing the city and the lack of low-income housing.
He said he would govern collaboratively and argued that Heroux had not done enough to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both candidates conducted extensive door-to-door campaigns and McGhee, a Democrat, got surprise backing from a political action committee that’s associated with Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s a Republican.
In recent interviews Heroux said he wants to go out on a high note and finish some projects on which he is working.
He and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick have collaborated with the owners of aging factory buildings on Union Street to turn them into housing and one project at 37 Union is well underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.