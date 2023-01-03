FALL RIVER — Former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as sheriff of Bristol County Tuesday night before more than 100 supporters, law enforcement officers and fellow politicians.
Secretary of State William Galvin administered the oath in the auditorium at Durfee High School.
Heroux was still mayor of Attleboro when he took the oath and would be for about another six hours until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.
During the ceremony, he said his election was about a “movement for change.”
“A movement that was empowered by so many people and voters…this election demonstrates... that we can make a difference, that we can make history,” Heroux said.
But he added that change may not come quickly, and asked for patience.
“I have heard the concerns,” he said. “I have recorded everything. Now I am going to address those concerns.”
He promised to measure the rate of recidivism among inmates and work to reduce it.
Heroux said that housing, employment and health care are the “three pillars” to reduce the rate of recidivism and he will work to establish and improve programs to achieve that goal.
He also said he will bring in outside help to determine why the rate of suicide is so high in Bristol County correction facilities.
Heroux said he will evaluate existing programs at the jail.
“It is critically important that we know if what we are doing is effective or not,” Heroux said. “We will expand what works, reform or eliminate what does not.”
And he addressed the staff of the jail.
“We have a lot of work to do together. Please always remember that I never make decisions alone and there will be a reason for everything,” Heroux said.
He said he will appoint directors of security, budget and finance, and administration,.
“I am also going to have a fourth director level position,” Heroux said. “I am going to have a director of inmate services. This is a point person who would report directly to the sheriff who oversees matters concerning medical, food, education, rehabilitation programs, discharge planning and other similar concerns that we need to address in an effective manner.”
Heroux added that “services offered under me are going to be made public to a degree we have not seen before. It is about reporting on our efforts in a meaningful way that will give the public full confidence that we are delivering results.”
And he said he aims to help homeless veterans.
“Something I did not campaign on, but I am going to pursue, is a program to recruit homeless veterans to work for us,” Heroux said. “I want to work with local organizations to get these veterans housing and healthcare and train them in a profession – corrections.”
And he promised to always strive to improve the operation.
“I will do this job knowing that someday, I will no longer be the sheriff and whoever succeeds me will build on the work that I have done,” he said. “That is the goal. We need to always strive to get better.”
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan also spoke and praised Heroux.
“He knows how to run a city so he’ll know how to run a sheriff’s department,” he said.
Attleboro officials who attended included Police Chief Kyle Heagney, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Jackie Romaniecki of the Municipal Building Commission and the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, and Benton Keene of the ARA. Keene is also a deputy sheriff.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.