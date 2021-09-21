ATTLEBORO — City voters on Tuesday narrowed the mayoral field to two candidates, incumbent Paul Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee, who will square off in the November election.
Heroux easily outpaced his two challengers in the preliminary election, capturing all 12 precincts while racking up nearly 66 percent of the vote.
McGhee, a first-time candidate, got just under 26 percent of the vote and will face off against Heroux on Nov. 2.
Jim Poore, a former candidate for Ward 1 council, placed third with 8.3 percent of the vote.
Only 10 percent of the electorate turned out on a beautiful September day to vote. All told 3,148 ballots were cast.
Heroux won 2,072, McGhee garnered 811 and Poore took 261.
Heroux thanked supporters in comments on his Facebook page.
“I am of course especially thankful to all the people who have supported me,” he said. “Thank you for trusting me and believing in me.”
Later in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle he said he plans to make it clear how much has been accomplished during the last four years as he campaigns against McGhee.
“I’m looking forward to the next six weeks to get my message out about the enormous amount of progress that we have going on in Attleboro,” he said. “From downtown revitalization to road and street repairs with new water mains in several city streets, as well as new sidewalks being built and rehabilitated throughout the city, to equitable funding for all of the departments on limited resources.”
And he promised more improvements.
“Some new initiatives that people are going to see in my third and final term include the development of a performing arts pavilion in Highland Park, as well as rolling out municipal broadband using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. There is so much more to go over, but all of this will be unfolding in time.”
McGhee said he gave his best effort, but has a way to go. “I have a lot of work ahead of me,” he said as he studied the results posted at City Hall. “I put out a good faith effort and I’m grateful to be able to move on to Nov. 2.”
Poore said he had no comment.
