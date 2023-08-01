DARTMOUTH — The Bristol County sheriff’s office plans to prioritize purchasing goods made in Massachusetts and America, with foreign goods taking a back seat.
“As a government agency, we should support locally owned businesses,” Sheriff Paul Heroux said in announcing the plan.
Heroux, the former mayor of Attleboro, pointed out that when he was a state representative he filed legislation to prioritize “Made in America” items.
“In 2013, I was given a MA House of Representatives lapel pin and on the back, it read ‘Made in China,’” Heroux said. “For a state rep who was representing Attleboro, which was the one-time jewelry production capital of the world, and still had companies that made lapel pins, this was disappointing.”
Heroux added he later found that a mug sold in the gift shop at the Statehouse was also made in China.
The legislation that prioritized purchasing from Massachusetts and the USA over foreign products never was passed.
“It was well received by Democrat and Republican members of the joint committee the bill was heard in, but never made it to a floor vote by the entire body,” Heroux said. “As sheriff, I am now in a position to implement this as a policy.”
The policy states that when purchasing goods, an attempt will first be made to purchase from a Bristol County company, and if not available, then from a Massachusetts company. If that’s not possible, then from a USA company, and then finally, if still not available, from a foreign manufacturer.
The office may also purchase goods from the next level if the item at the most local level is unreasonably expensive, it was noted.
The first implementation of the new policy was during the recent Employee Appreciation Week at the sheriff’s office.
“As a show of appreciation, we purchased T-shirts for all employees. But for the first time, we made sure the T-shirts were ‘Made in the USA,’” Heroux said. “I told a gathering of employees that something doesn’t feel right about giving government employees a gift that was made overseas. So we spent a bit more money and got something that was Made in the USA.”
“It was received with a round of applause by the dozens of present employees,” he said.
Heroux has initiated several changes in the sheriff’s office, including addressing inmate suicides and helping released inmates better succeed in society. He also plans to shut down the antiquated Ash Street jail in New Bedford.