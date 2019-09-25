ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said Wednesday he will approve borrowing $4 million to replace two middle school roofs that have been leaking for 20 years.
A first-term mayor, Heroux said the city has been putting off the project for too long and, as a result, the cost has gone from $500,000 per roof to $2 million each.
The project will replace the roofs at the Brennan and Wamsutta middle schools, identical buildings that opened in 1998.
The roofs have been a constant problem since the opening and water has leaked into walls at times, causing further damage.
Heroux said the downside to acting now is the city will have to fund the full price of the project because it could be years before the state would pitch in with aid. Also, there is no guarantee it would help pay regardless of the timing, he said.
The state School Building Authority is already paying for about half the $260 million it will cost to build the city’s new high school.
“These roofs at these two schools have been leaking since day one,” Heroux said in a statement. “This should have been addressed along time ago.
“I started looking at this issue over a year ago. After many discussions with the school superintendent and our budget director, we finally decided to not wait for state assistance any longer. We don’t believe that state assistance is going to be presented to us in the next five years.”
Heroux said bonds from past city projects are starting to be paid off, which leaves room to borrow for the middle school roofs.
He said he it would be unfair to students and teachers to wait any longer.
The decision pleased school officials.
“I greatly appreciate the mayor’s leadership in taking on this critical need,” Superintendent David Sawyer said. “There is no reason to believe the state will support this project in the near future, but the damage accumulating from years of leaking now exceeds any ability to manage it in the short term.”
The next step is for the city to seek proposals from prospective project managers, Heroux said.
The mayor also said the city is moving forward with funding to replace the worn-out gym floors at Hyman Fine and Hill-Roberts elementary schools, which are original to the 1970s buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.