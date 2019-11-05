ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux won a sweeping re-election victory Tuesday over City Councilor Heather Porreca, capturing 67 percent of the vote.
Heroux said it was the largest margin of victory in his political career.
Heroux received 5,488 votes while Porreca received 2,617 votes.
Rather than celebrate, Heroux's reaction was relief, he said, as he was happy to see an end to what many said was the dirtiest campaign in recent city history.
Heroux won by withstanding withering attacks from Porreca and other city officials, taking his case directly to the people by knocking on the door of almost every regular voter in the city.
He overcame Gov. Charlie Baker endorsing Porreca, an outside group spending more than $20,000 promoting her, an all-out campaign for her by the city firefighters' union, and the opposition of most elected officials.
When he was feeling down, Heroux said voters answering the doors would lift him up by telling him they were happy with the direction of the city under his guidance.
"To hear that positive feedback reminded me of how good people are. The establishment has never been on my side, but the people have," he said at a small gathering at his house after the polls closed.
He said his record of bringing development to downtown, balancing the budget, purchasing the bankrupt Highland Country Club, and fixing school building problems meant more to voters that attacks by "Twitter tough guys and Facebook fighters."
During his second two-year term he said he hopes to follow through with things the city has already started, such as construction of a new high school, making the city more environmentally friendly, and continue to develop Highland as a park.
Heroux's relations other city officials were often tense during his first term and got worse during the election. He said he hopes they will improve now.
"I have to put it aside because if I don't, Attleboro suffers," he said.
In the Ward I city council race, Sara-Lynne Reynolds won the seat with 724 votes. Challenger James Poore received 381 votes.
The five winners in the race for at-large city council seats were Ty Waterman with 4,976 votes; James DiLisio with 4,679 votes; Richard Conti with 3,861 votes; Cathleen DeSimone with 3,685 votes and Peter Blais with 3,572 votes.
The three other candidates were Jose Lemus with 3,212 votes; Roxanne Houghton with 2,704 votes and Dale Rheaume with 2,393 votes.
In the city clerk's race, incumbent Stephen Withers won with 5,764 votes. Challenger Lionel Choiniere received 1,596 votes.
