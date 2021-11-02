ATTLEBORO -- Incumbent Paul Heroux has won a third term as the city's mayor, beating challenger Todd McGhee with nearly two-thirds of votes, in a tally of 4,493-2,351.
In the race for the Ward 4 city council seat, Michael Angelo won the seat with 743 votes while Roxanne Houghton received 624.
In the race for the Ward 2 city council seat, Kelly Bennett topped the ticket with 775 votes while challenger Tanuja Arany's received 421.
Kate Jackson won the city clerk's post over challenger Laurie Sawyer in a vote of 3,303 to 3,140.
All incumbent at-large city councilors retained their seats. Ty Waterman received 4,414 votes, James Dilisio received 4,334 votes, Cathleen DiSimone received 4,112 votes, Richard Conti received 3,676 votes and Peter Blais received 3,454 votes, all winning seats. Daryl Velez received 3,294 votes.
