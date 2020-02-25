ATTLEBORO -- Longtime educator Jean Hickox has been named the new principal of Attleboro Community Academy, an alternative high school.
Hickox will replace Donna Cameron, who is retiring.
"Jean is uniquely poised to capitalize on her administrative experience here at APS (Attleboro Public Schools) to build upon the strong foundation her predecessor ... has established," Superintendent David Sawyer said in an email. "I look forward to working with her to prepare the Attleboro Community Academy for its continued development and growth in the new AHS (Attleboro High School).
Hickox has worked at Attleboro High as a teacher, dean and assistant principal for more than 20 years.
Most recently she was assistant principal for unified student services.
Principal Bill Runey said she worked with deans on student discipline and was involved in special education and the guidance department.
"She's a tireless worker who leaves a huge void at AHS," Runey said.
Attleboro Community Academy is located within Attleboro High.
According to its website, it's a state-accredited high school diploma program, independent from AHS, that provides an "alternative path to graduation for struggling students and high school dropouts from Attleboro and the surrounding communities."
It was formed in 2009 out of concern for Attleboro's high dropout rate.
