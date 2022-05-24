Fertilizer costs are skyrocketing, and that means food costs are likely to go up.
But three local farms dodged the price hike by buying what they needed last fall.
Anderson’s Farm in Attleboro, Fine Farms in Rehoboth and Flint Farm in Mansfield say they all managed avoid the cost increase this year.
But next year could be a different story.
“It didn’t affect us because I bought mine real early,” George Handy of Fine Farms said. “I ordered it because of the possibility of it going up. I know it’s more expensive now.”
Handy said he bought what he needed in the fall.
At that time there was a 2 to 3 percent increase in cost, but it would go much higher.
U.S. farmers use three primary forms of nitrogen fertilizer: anhydrous ammonia, urea, and liquid nitrogen, and all three have gone way up, in some cases the price has doubled and tripled, according to an article on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.
“In late 2021, fertilizer prices began to spike alongside rising prices of natural gas — a primary input in nitrogen fertilizer production,” the article said.
Anhydrous ammonia went up by 235%, urea went up 149% and liquid nitrogen went up 192% as of December of last year.
Charles “Chuck” Anderson echoed Handy and a woman at Flint Farm in Mansfield indicated that Don Flint, owner of Flint Farm, had bought fertilizer early.
Fertilizer in general is a big expense and is a major contributor to the cost of food.
According to the USDA, it can account for as much as one-third or more of the production costs.
“Fertilizer constitutes an average of 36 percent of a farmer’s operating costs for corn, 35 percent for wheat, and 30 percent for sorghum, the article said.