WRENTHAM -- Police from multiple communities are investigating an incident that involved a high speed chase, a local cruiser being rammed and purses being dumped on the side of a highway.
The chain of events appeared to start in Wrentham around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when police began chasing a blue vehicle with California license plates suspected to be carrying stolen purses.
At one point, that vehicle struck a Wrentham cruiser on Interstate 495 while doing speeds of about 100 mph.
Police lost sight of the vehicle as it exited I-495 in the area of I-95 South.
State police a short time later discovered a number of purses dumped off the side of Interstate 295 in North Attleboro that they believe is connected to the Wrentham incident, and asked that a Wrentham investigator be sent to North Attleboro.
Officials believe the vehicle being sought exited I-295 onto Route 1 in North Attleboro, heading towards Pawtucket, according to police broadcasts.
The Sun Chronicle will have more on this story as further details become available.
