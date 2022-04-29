FOXBORO — A robust turnout for Monday’s annual town election, motivated largely by a four-way race for two seats on the school committee, may help test the limits Foxboro’s emerging culture wars.
The lone contest on the ballot, the school board race pits incumbents Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter against challengers Joseph Pires and former New England Patriot offensive lineman Matt Light.
Although the race is considered by some as a post-pandemic referendum on the school department’s masking and vaccine policies, both challengers seem to have tapped into broader resentment over a range of educational practices and policies — some imposed provisionally during the pandemic, but others more general in nature.
Given the heightened level of interest, Town Clerk Robert Cutler is forecasting that 20 percent or more of Foxboro’s registered voters will turn out Monday, a healthy number for a local election with no state or federal races on the ballot.
“It figures to be an interesting day,” Cutler said.
Although there are no early voting sessions or mail-in ballots being cast, Cutler said requests for traditional absentee ballots have been three times the historic norms for purely local races.
Polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ahern Middle School, with voting for all five precincts taking place in the new gym.
Cutler said that he and elections warden Kathy Brady will be on hand Friday to set up voting booths and other equipment for next Monday’s balloting.
In addition to the school committee challengers, a pair of newcomers are running unopposed for seats on the board of selectmen and board of assessors, respectively.
They include former advisory committee member Dennis Keefe, who barring an unlikely write-in campaign will succeed Edward O’Leary on the board of selectmen, and Robert Decker, who likewise seeks to replace assessor Robert O’Donnell.
O’Donnell is not seeking reelection, while O’Leary’s term would have expired this May had he not resigned his seat at year’s end.
There are ballot vacancies on both the board of health and Boyden Library board of trustees, with health board veteran Eric Arvedon and incumbent trustee Katherine Udden both opting against seeking reelection.
Either of these seats could be filled by a write-in candidate, according to Cutler, meaning those ballots will need to be tallied manually.
Next Monday’s election is the first step in a two-part springtime ritual with registered voters convening to conduct legislative business during the annual town meeting the following week.
That session is scheduled for Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.