A cold front blew fiercely into the area Thursday, knocking down trees, limbs and utility wires and causing sporadic power failures.
About 185 customers lost power in Norton late in the afternoon, according to National Grid. Electricity was restored by early evening. Trees and limbs were reported down in the town, including on North Washington Street.
A handful of customers lost power in Foxboro as well.
A high wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Norton until 1 a.m. Friday.
The Attleboro Water Department measured a gust of 40 mph at 11:30 a.m. and a gust of 46 mph was recorded about noon in Wrentham, where wires were brought down in the area of Berry and Wampum streets.
In Rehoboth, shortly after noon, a tree was reported blocking the intersection of Bliss Street and Perryville Road.
The strong gusts blew around trash barrels and signs and made driving small vehicles a challenge, particularly on highways.
The cold front will mean frigid temperatures through Saturday. Friday is forecast to be sunny and windy, with a high of just 26 and low of 10 at night.
Snow is expected to start Saturday afternoon with a few inches accumulation by nighttime. But that could mix with rain, meteorologists say.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing.
Sunday should get into the 40s, but still fall well short of the record highs of 70 and 65 recorded last Sunday and Saturday, respectively.
Any snow Saturday will be a rarity for this month, which has had only a half-inch. The first part of December saw about 10 inches, but the rest of that month also was snow-less.
