The average gas price in Massachusetts is up 2 cents from last week to $3.57 per gallon, with officials attributing the rise to higher oil costs.
The price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents lower than last year at this time when it cost $4.53 for a gallon of gas, AAA Northeast said in a release Monday.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.
Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, pump prices nationally rose 3 cents last week to $3.59. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.
“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”
