High Gas Price
A customer pumps gas last June at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1 in South Attleboro, when the price for regular self-serve was $4.99 a gallon.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

The average gas price in Massachusetts is up 2 cents from last week to $3.57 per gallon, with officials attributing the rise to higher oil costs.

The price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents lower than last year at this time when it cost $4.53 for a gallon of gas, AAA Northeast said in a release Monday.