MANSFIELD -- Tuesday's annual town election has attracted more candidates and attention than many past local elections with contests for select board and town moderator on the ballot.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school gym on East Street.
The unusual activity in the election has to do with several incumbents choosing to hang up their hats or run for other offices.
There are contests for select board and town moderator, and with two seats opening on the select board, that race has generated the most interest.
There are six residents eyeing the seats of longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, who aren't running for re-election.
The candidates for the three-year terms are Maureen Doherty, Patrick McCue, Kostas Loukos, Joseph Britt, Mark Corsillo, and Brendan Roche.
Loukos is the town moderator and ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission.
Doherty has been on the building committee for over three decades.
Corsillo is on the planning board as an alternate member and the waste reduction and recycling committee.
Roche is also an alternate planning board member. As a Democrat, Roche has run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections.
McCue, a member of the Keep Mansfield Beautiful Committee, ran a write-in campaign in the November election against state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Britt is a former Boston police officer who is now involved in community activism.
Aptowitz is wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his third.
And with Loukos setting his sights on select board, there is a race for moderator.
Former longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Gregory Penesis are running for the one-year post.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
For two three-year school committee seats, former select board member Steven Schoonveld and Jenifer Sellon are the sole candidates.
They will fill the terms of two longtime school board members who aren't running for re-election, Chairwoman Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher.
Also with no challenger is housing authority member Kevin Doyle for a five-year term.
There are 18,533 registered voters, and Town Clerk Marianne Staples expects a higher than usual turnout.
Staples added she is pleased some first-time candidates are running.