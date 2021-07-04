PLAINVILLE — Water and sewer rates have gone up 8 and 2 percent respectively for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Water rates have climbed from $6.92 to $7.41 per 1,000 gallons for less than 8,000 gallons a month — or less than 24,000 gallons a quarter — and from $8.30 to $8.96 per 1,000 gallons for more than 8,000 gallons a month.
Sewer rates have jumped from $7.57 to $7.72 per 1,000 gallons for less than 8,000 gallons a month, or less than 24,000 gallons a quarter, and from $9.08 to $9.26 per 1,000 gallons for more than 8,000 gallons a month.
Select board members at their last meeting voted 2-1, with Stanley Widak dissenting, for the new rates.
Widak criticized the 8 percent hike in water bills.
“Eight percent is ridiculous. Why are we going up so high?” Widak asked, mentioning he wanted to stay at 2 1/2 percent.
That is the limit under state Proposition 2 1/2 the property tax levy can increase each year.
“People have $500 to $700 water bills,” Widak said. “Going up 8 percent is ludicrous.”
Proponents of the increases outlined their reasons.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly said the increase is the result of all the water projects that have been approved.
“These projects cost the town so much in a short period of time,” Public Works Director Paul Scott said. “We’ve done a lot in a short period of time, and there’s a lot more to do.
“The more you reduce recommended rates now, the higher the rates you may see in the future,” Scott warned. “We want to try to maintain increases that are more stable.”
The town’s consultant for water and sewer, Toby Fedder of Woodard and Curran, said there are other key reasons for the rise in rates.
“It looks like what we said last year,” Fedder said. “There’s a significant rate increase in some ways directly associated with capital spending. You were under-spending in the past” on water system infrastructure.
The town needs new wells besides replacing old water lines, and is working toward that long-term effort.
Plans are for $22 million in capital investment in the water system over the next decade.
Scott also emphasized water customers are getting a bargain in some ways.
“The value of water is less than a penny a gallon. I can’t think of any other life-saving commodity where you pay less,” Scott said. “We need to do what we do. Our mission is to provide a healthy water system.”
Water bills are expected to see less of an increase in a few years, to about 3 percent, officials said.
The annual capital charge on bills for water projects remains at $240, which select board member Jeff Johnson said he was happy to see and pointed out comes to $20 a month.
“The amount being put in capital is driven by decades not maintaining and properly running our wells,” Johnson said, noting the town recently had to perform emergency work on two wells. “I’m not happy with 8 percent.
“Light users are going to see virtually no increase. Heavy users are going to foot more of the bill,” Johnson said. “A lot of heavy users are causing us the need to drill another well. The elderly are not the cause for most of our capital investment.”
Plans call for spending $5 million on sewer work in the next 10 years, mostly for pipes and a pumping station.
As with water, the capital charge for sewer construction work is not changing, but is $115 for the year.
Costs may be reduced with grant money, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.