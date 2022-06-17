SEEKONK — A hiker was rescued by police and fire officials after suffering a seizure Thursday night on a Caratunk Wildlife Refuge trail.
The 23-year-old woman was taken to Miriam Hospital in Providence for treatment, Police Chief Dean Isabella said Friday.
Police and fire officials were called to the 200-acre refuge off Brown Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters requested police bring their utility task vehicle, an ATV with room in the back to carry a patient, because she was on a trail about a half-mile in the woods.
Fortunately, police Sgt. Sean Dowd, a member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council search and rescue team, had just returned to town with the UTV from Wareham.
Dowd went to the refuge with the UTV and maneuvered it into position in the woods with the help of officers on scene, firefighters and Caratunk staff.
Officials were quickly able to bring the woman to a waiting ambulance in the parking lot.
Police say thanks to the UTV, a bit of good timing and teamwork, the hiker was treated quickly and brought to the hospital.