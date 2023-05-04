ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone submitted a $175.3 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year to the city council Tuesday that includes an increase in some fees for residents and businesses.
The budget for fiscal year 2024 is DeSimone's first for the city, having taken office about two months ago.
The $175.3 million spending plan represents a 3% increase over the $170.5 million revised budget in fiscal year 2023.
The school department, which garners the biggest share of the city budget at 56.12%, will get $98,417,773, which is a 7.2% increase over the FY '23 revised amount of $91,800,579. That represents $1,549,444 over the required net school spending amount of $97,165,064.
However, $540,535 of that number is encumbered for the environmental system upgrade in the schools, so the actual amount above the net school spending is $1,008,909, which is a little more than half -- or $1,956,045 -- as much as the schools got in FY '23.
“Understandably, the proposed budget was met with concern by the school committee as it does not reflect the same percentage of funding above NSS as has occurred in the last few years,” DeSimone said.
And she suggested a solution.
“Moving forward, it is imperative that the city begin forecasting its financial needs for the next 3-5 years and representatives from the school committee and school administration will be asked to join with the city’s finance team for this purpose,” DeSimone said.
“I will soon convene a one city/one budget committee whose mission will be developing options to facilitate a sustainable 3-5 year financial forecast for the city for fiscal years FY '25 through FY '29,” she said. “This forecast will help guide us in prioritizing important budget decisions.”
The police and fire department budgets, which garner the second and third most from the overall budget, both get about 6% of the spending plan and will see an increase and decrease, respectively.
The police will get a 3.5% increase and fire department will get 1.1% decrease. The police budget will be $10.5 million and the fire budget will be $11.1 million.
The spending plan includes a $25.28 increase in the solid waste fee, bringing the total bill for individual residents to $300.
Solid waste administrator Cheryl Perry said the price hike is part of contractual agreement with the city’s trash hauler, Waste Management.
The budget also includes a 32-cent raise in the sewer rates for residential and commercial users and a 48-cent raise in the water rate. Those rates will go to $10.52 and $5.99 for residential users, respectively. The commercial sewer rate will go from $11.10 to $11.42.
DeSimone said the increases are needed to cover higher costs.
Both sewer and water departments are enterprise departments, which means that both rely on fees as their only source of funding.
The wastewater budget will be $11.2 million and the water department has a $9.048 million spending plan.
And the ice and snow removal appropriation will be increased for the first time in decades from $97,500 to $200,000.
DeSimone said economic pressures are placing a heavy burden on the city.
“As we head into FY '24 and beyond, the city’s ability to fund expanding demand for programs, provide ever more services, maintain our quality of life and to improve and maintain facilities and infrastructure will likely be stretched,” she said.
Cost increases include salary and wages, a 3.5% medical insurance increase and 5% midyear increase for Medex retiree plans.
Four union contracts have yet to be negotiated, but money has been put aside to fund whatever the negotiations yield.
There are increased costs for contracted services in most departments and higher interest rates are increasing costs on city debt.
The budget, which is available online at cityofattleboro.us, was created without a director of budget and administration, a post that has been vacant since February.
As a new mayor with little budget-making experience, DeSimone had high praise for City Auditor Deb Gould, who was a key player in creating the spending plan.
“The proposed budget you currently hold in your hands is primarily due to the extraordinary effort of our city auditor Deb Gould and her outstanding staff and in the accounting department,” DeSimone said. “Deb’s wealth of experience, perceptive questions and attention to detail have resulted in a balanced, conservative and complete budget.”
The council will be reviewing the individual budgets of each department over the next three weeks.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.