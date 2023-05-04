City Hall Exterior
Buy Now

Attleboro City Hall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone submitted a $175.3 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year to the city council Tuesday that includes an increase in some fees for residents and businesses.

The budget for fiscal year 2024 is DeSimone's first for the city, having taken office about two months ago.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.