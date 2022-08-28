AHS Teachers-Students
Buy Now

Attleboro High School math teacher Denise Trudeau sets up her classroom Wednesday at the brand new high school building.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

With just days to go before schools reopen for the fall, a shortage of teachers nationwide has been called everything from “a problem” to “catastrophic.”

But while area districts are not immune to difficulties filling positions ranging from administrator to classroom teacher to custodian, administrators say there’s nothing on the horizon to interfere with a smooth return to class this week.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews