With just days to go before schools reopen for the fall, a shortage of teachers nationwide has been called everything from “a problem” to “catastrophic.”
But while area districts are not immune to difficulties filling positions ranging from administrator to classroom teacher to custodian, administrators say there’s nothing on the horizon to interfere with a smooth return to class this week.
“The number of vacancies is not outside of the norm of what we typically see, with the exception of special education, which is indicative of a larger widespread problem,” Julienne Singer, head of human resources for Attleboro public schools.
The school department lists more than 20 staff and faculty openings. Nevertheless, she said, the city’s schools are “in a good place.” According to Singer, “Attleboro is competitive in terms of salary and benefits and we do not struggle to attract candidates, people want to come work here. “
Most administrators who responded to questions from The Sun Chronicle admitted that it’s a challenging time to hire.
Bill Runey, who shepherded Attleboro High through the pandemic as principal and is now starting as superintendent at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools has some worries, however.
“As we work past COVID into more of an endemic perspective, I am concerned about the trend of an increase in educator vacancies. I know states are considering various strategies to make certification easier, but I am hopeful that there is still a standard close to what our current staff has worked so hard to attain,” he said in an email. “It takes a strong person to be an educator today.”
There are a number of theories about why it’s hard to fill the rosters at public schools.
In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers nationwide reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults. A study from a coalition of mental health organizations of New Orleans found educators working during the pandemic reported rates of emotional distress similar to health care workers — 36% screened positive for anxiety, 35% for depression and 19% for post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Runey, however, like most of the administrators who responded to The Sun Chronicle’s queries, was update.
“My respect for those who are in front of our young people each day continues to grow as the challenges mount.”
A look at school department websites area-wide last week showed vacancies ranging from a handful to dozens. North Attleboro schools listed more than two-dozen positions on the town’s website, nattleboro.com. (A school department representative could not be reached for comment.)
The King Philip Regional School District, which provides middle and high school classes for students from Plainville Wrentham and Norfolk, also is having a hard time filling some high-demand positions, including special education teachers. Still, Carolyn Collins, human resources manager at the district, says they’ve been fortunate.
“Over the summer, we have hired nine high school teachers to fill English, world language, science, math and more open teaching positions. At the middle school level, we have hired 10 teachers including world language, math, special education and more,” including administrators, a behavioral specialist and teaching assistants.
“The King Philip Regional School District, like many districts across the country, continues to struggle to fill some high-demand positions including world language and special education professionals. However, we have been extremely fortunate to have hired some wonderful teachers who will join our schools at the beginning of the academic year.
"The King Philip Regional School District, like many districts across the country, continues to struggle to fill some high-demand positions including world language and special education professionals. However, we have been extremely fortunate to have hired some wonderful teachers who will join our schools at the beginning of the academic year." But they are still looking to fill about a dozen permanent and substitute positions and she invited applicants to check the employment page on the district website, www.kingphilip.org/
Runey says D-R is down to just a handful of teacher openings at this point, noting “we have retained many of our veterans while being fortunate to land some very talented teachers who are newer to the profession.”
In Seekonk, Superintendent Rich Drolet says they are ready for the new year, “This past spring and summer we hired about ten new teachers and a handful of instructional aides. We now have two to three new teachers to hire due to a few very recent resignations, as well as a handful of instructional aide positions to fill.”
Superintendent Amy Berdos of Foxboro pointed out it’s not unusual to have openings in August, but added “ however we have more than we have had in the past. From speaking with colleagues in neighboring districts they are experiencing the same challenges. We are actively advertising in our typical places like School Spring but have also leveraged other recruiting platforms.”
Foxboro schools have also been in contact with other districts and with colleges about openings. “Schools will open as scheduled but anticipate that we will be hiring up until the students arrive,” the superintendent said. She, too, took the opportunity to to urge potential candidates to check out offerings on the Foxboro school website at www.foxborough.k12.ma.us.
Joseph Baeta, superintendent in Norton says applications from both teachers and aides are down by 50% or more.
But they are drawing staff from other districts, including special education and reading specialists, as well as classroom teachers.
Nevertheless, he says, “We have filled all of our posted positions except for a high school Industrial Arts position (no candidates) and a new resignation (recently) in high school mathematics.”