NORTON — One of the oldest homes in the Attleboro area, believed to date back to the late 1600s, has disappeared.
The Campbell House, located in front of Norton Middle School off West Main Street (Route 123), was knocked down Tuesday.
Its barn came down Monday.
“Removal of foundations and site grading is scheduled for the latter part of the week,” Building Commissioner Chris Carmichael said.
The adjacent Tricentennial Park, which has a playground, will be closed for the remainder of the week due to safety concerns, he added.
While other historic homes in the area have sparked protest when they faced the wrecking ball, no such opposition surfaced for the Campbell House.
Town officials say the post-and-beam home had been changed so much over the centuries since it was built there is little historical value left, and local historians agreed.
The decision to tear the house and barn down came after years of deterioration to the point the structures posed safety hazards, local officials say.
Town meeting in May appropriated $40,000 for their removal.
The house and barn were part of the former Jackson Nursery property the town acquired in the mid-1990s where the middle school was built.
The Campbell House traces its origins to Ebenezer Campbell, one of Norton’s early settlers.
The home was one of the town’s oldest, believed to have been built around 1697.
