Attleboro area drivers are digging deeper into their wallets as they fuel up their vehicles as a result of a war thousands of miles away as well as other economic factors.
Massachusetts’s average gasoline price has skyrocketed an astounding 54 cents in one week, averaging $4.16 a gallon -- the highest price ever recorded by AAA in the Bay State.
On Friday, the average cost was $3.86 -- a jump of 24 cents from the previous Monday.
The prices are changing so rapidly at area gas stations, employees are thankful with digital signs they don't have to climb ladders to change prices on signs anymore.
Drivers on the Cape and Islands are seeing the highest increases, as gasoline is topping $5, AAA Northeast said in its weekly gas station survey Monday.
The current price in the state is 72 cents higher than a month ago ($3.44), and $1.48 higher than a year ago ($2.68), AAA said.
Massachusetts’s average price is 10 cents higher than the $4.06 national average that climbed 45 cents from last week to a level not seen in 14 years since July 2008, AAA said.
“The 45-cent increase in gas prices here in the U.S. over the past seven days amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices," Mary Maguire of AAA said.
In Rhode Island, prices soared 58 cents to $4.17 from last week's $3.59, AAA said.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry," Maguire said. "As that issue continues to be debated, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities.
"The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term,” Maguire added.
Other factors in rising gas and oil prices are increased demand as economies expand with the pandemic waning, and winter weather eases, analysts say.
Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. In midday trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 2% to about $118 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2%.
The United States is the world's largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can't meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.
The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That's less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.
The increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has increased calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas.
President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.
Many Republicans and a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban.
Talk of a ban on Russian oil has led U.S. officials to consider other sources that are currently limited. In what was supposed to be a secret trip, senior U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to discuss the chance of easing oil sanctions on the major crude-exporting country.
With gas prices creeping to highs not seen in years, AAA recommends the following fuel saving tips:
- Shop around and save -- to find the best gas price in your area.
- Regular vs. Premium -- if regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.
- Plan ahead -- map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to "one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks such as banking, shopping, etc.
- Watch your speed -- fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Avoid excessive idling -- a car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
- Tires and maintenance -- keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.
- Use "fast pass" or “express” toll lanes -- avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.
- Avoid rush hour -- take advantage of flex work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.
- Anticipate road conditions -- watch the traffic ahead and "time" stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.