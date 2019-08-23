ATTLEBORO — A Newton man pleaded innocent Friday to charges he left the scene of a two-car crash in Norton and was driving drunk at the time.
Robert R. Pierce, 63, was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Thursday after an officer stopped his SUV on Mansfield Avenue in Norton, according to police.
Police allege he had collided with a northbound car on Mansfield Avenue in front of Cumberland Farms and drove off, heading south. There were no injuries, police said.
In addition to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident, Pierce faces a charge in Attleboro District Court of failing to drive within marked lanes.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial hearing.
