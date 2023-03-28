A day after a former student killed three students and three adults at a Nashville, Tenn., school, police and some frightened parents responded Tuesday morning to high schools in Mansfield, Foxboro and Franklin for hoax calls about an active shooter.

Police in all three towns responded after receiving calls beginning about 8:45 a.m. and checked all the schools in their communities and determined the calls were hoaxes.

