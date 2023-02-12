FOXBORO -- A popular arts and crafts and home decor national chain store is coming to Patriot Place.
A Hobby Lobby store is set to move to the expansive shopping, eating and entertainment center on Route 1.
"We are so excited to announce that Hobby Lobby will be coming to Patriot Place in 2024," Patriot Place recently announced on its Facebook page.
Patriot Place had been home to a similar but smaller arts and crafts store, AC Moore, but that store closed three years ago.
There are Hobby Lobby stores in the area on Newport Avenue (Route 1A) in South Attleboro and Route 6 in Seekonk. The Attleboro store opened in part of the former Kmart space at Bristol Place plaza in June 2019.
The Hobby Lobby in Foxboro will be the chain’s eighth location in Massachusetts, and joins more than 850 stores across the country.
Hobby Lobby, based in Oklahoma, started in 1972.
The stores are not open Sundays for religious reasons, and the ownership's conservative religious beliefs have led to some controversy around the country.
The stores carry more than 70,000 arts and crafts, home decor, hobby, seasonal and holiday products.
Patriot Place also announced two other businesses opening at its venue, Dream Spa Medical and Crumbl Cookies.
