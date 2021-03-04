A hockey tournament organized by former Red Sox star pitcher Curt Schilling will be held this weekend to raise money for injured Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta and his family.
Quetta, a senior forward for the Shamrocks, suffered a serious spinal cord injury in a January game in West Springfield.
The AJ Quetta Invitational will be held on Friday through Sunday at Rodman Arena in Walpole, where Rob Barletta, owner and director of RB Hockey School, will be donating ice time.
“There will be a 3-day auction that will be posted online with items from across the sports world as well as packages being donated by local as well as non-local businesses. The response has been swift and awesome,” Schilling said recently on Twitter.
The round-robin tournament will feature four area high school teams playing three 15-minute periods. Referees and all other needed personnel have been donated, Schilling said.
He added that Quetta had been a teammate of his sons in youth hockey in Walpole.
There will be a skills competition prior to the championship game on Sunday and a cup will be presented to the victor that will stay at the winning school until next year’s tournament.
After the final game on Sunday, the players will present the Quetta family with a check representing all proceeds from the event.
To donate, go to www.freefunder.com/campaign/aj-quetta-invitational.
Also being planned is the AJ Quetta Golf Tournament, May 17 at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton and the Cape Club of Sharon. The event will be hosted by New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung and feature past sports stars Ray Bourque, Barry Pederson, Mike Eruzione and Schilling, to name a few.
Bob Sweeney and the Boston Bruins Foundation are the presenting sponsor of the golf tournament.
Details on signing up or sponsoring are posted at AJsArmy.com.
Quetta, 18, a North Providence resident, underwent surgery at Mass. General Hospital following the accident. He was transferred to a specialty hospital in Atlanta last month where he is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. He’s expected to spend the next few months in therapy.
Quetta’s family have said they are also grateful for the outpouring of support they have received since Quetta was injured, including from the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Greg Hill Foundation, along with other groups and individuals who have been raising funds to help cover Quetta’s medical expenses.
