FOXBORO -- Local police are investigating an incident in which an amateur hockey player punched a referee in the head during a game this past weekend, knocking the ref to the ice.
The unidentified player punched the referee Sunday while disputing a call at the Foxboro Sports Center.
A video of the altercation has surfaced on social media, showing the player for what appears to be the South Shore Kings shoving the ref after a collision near the boards.
The ref tosses the Junior Hockey player out of the game which is when the player charges the official and throws a punch. The ref falls to the ice but gets back on his skates, and the player is escorted by two other officials off the ice.
As a result, the player has been banned from the United States Premier Hockey League.
Foxboro police are investigating the incident to see if criminal charges are warranted.
The player reportedly left the rink by the time police arrived to the arena.
League Commissioner Bob Turow released a statement about the incident Sunday.
“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time," Turow said. "The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban. The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities and as such the USPHL will have no further comments at this time.”
The South Shore Kings were playing a team from Pennsylvania.
Many of the players in the USPHL hope to play in college and/or the NHL. They are usually between 17 and 20 years old.
Foxboro Sports Center, located on East Belcher Road near Interstate 95, has two NHL-sized rinks.