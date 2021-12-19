ATTLEBORO — A.J. Quetta returned to the ice on Saturday as the “premier” ice surface at New England Sports Village was named in his honor.
Quetta, who graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in June, was joined by members of A.J.’s Army — a phalanx of family, friends, former teammates and members of the greater Attleboro area hockey community.
Quetta suffered a serious, life-altering spinal injury when he crashed into the boards during a game last January.
“That’s a day that I’ll never ever forget,” former Bishop Feehan High hockey coach Kevin Dunn recalled of that fateful game against Pope Francis in Springfield when Quetta skated into the left corner in pursuit of the puck and stumbled into the boards.
“I’ve been involved in coaching hockey some 35 years and you have all sorts of injuries, kids get banged up and stuff,” Dunn said of the health issues that happen in hockey, commonplace hazards of the sport. “But, you never anticipate something like that happening.”
Ten months later after extensive rehabilitation and recovery, Quetta was back on the ice, “feeling so, so thankful for what everyone has done for me,” in his new role as an assistant coach to Bishop Feehan head coach Dave Franzosa, an analyst above the ice in contact with the Shamrock staff on the bench via headphones.
With New England Sports Village packed with well-wishing fans, including members of the Attleboro High, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk, Archbishop Williams and Northeast Generals hockey teams nearby, all awaiting their turns to twirl on the ice, Quetta’s commitment to hockey was celebrated with the unveiling of a banner in his name on the North wall of the Quetta rink.
More impressively, were Quetta’s philosophical observations, “if there is a will, there is always a way, my friend.”
With Bishop Feehan High President Tim Sullivan, Bishop Feehan Principal Sean Kane, Bishop Feehan Athletic Director Chrisitan Schatz, NESV Director Rob Reilly and the Quetta family on ice, the former Shamrock forward “skated” onto the ice for the ceremony.
“Every day we’re thinking of A.J.,” Quetta’s former teammate Jason Sullivan, now attending UMass-Boston said of his and the Bishop Feehan family conversations with him. Sullivan was one of more than two dozen of Quetta’s former teammates who lined the Bishop Feehan bench during the ceremony in tribute to their fallen friend.
“For all of us, hockey has been such a big part of our lives and it’s great to see A.J. back,” Sullivan said. “We all wanted to be here for him as he has always been there for us — not just at the rink, but every day in school too. We all want to do everything that we can to make his life better. It was such a tragic set of circumstances.
“When you’re out there on the ice, you don’t think much about what’s happening,” Sullivan said of the inherent risks of playing a fast-paced sport where the blades of a pair of skates can have defining moments, such as occurred with Quetta. “A.J. played with a lot of passion and it’s good to see that he’s making the most of it.”
Best of all, Quetta has been a rink rat of late, serving the Shamrocks during practice sessions and most recently for games at the NESV against North Attleboro, Arlington Catholic and Archbishop Williams.
“It was good to see him out here, helping out with the program and looking good physically,” Dunn added. “It’s inspiring to see him, to see all of his former teammates here. What an inspiration A.J. is, to everyone, not just the kids involved with the hockey program at Bishop Feehan. It’s an unfortunate situation, but he’s making the best of it.”
Quetta and many of his former teammates gathered at the home of senior captain Colin Findlen on Friday evening for a reunion and a soul-sharing of experiences in and out of the rink.
“It was one of those things that happen, that you never want to think about,” former Shamrock skater Tyler Ahmed, now at UMass-Amherst added. “We’ve all played in so many youth and club hockey games all over since we were little kids and it was good to see everyone Friday night, sharing memories and with A.J. there, it brought us all closer together.
“A.J. is one of our boys. What happened to A.J., it makes everyone appreciate every minute that we have,” Ahmed said.
“People say “family,” in kind of a corny way, but with A.J. and all of the guys on the team, we really are a family for life. We’ll be there for him.”
