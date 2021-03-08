A hockey tournament co-organized by former Red Sox hurler Curt Schilling raised more than $25,000 for injured Bishop Feehan high school hockey player A.J. Quetta and his family.
The round-robin tournament was held at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Owner and general manager Rob Barletta donated the ice time and also organized the event.
Admission proceeds, as well as the take from a three-day online auction of items from across the sports world and packages donated by businesses, went to the Quetta family.
Quetta, 18, a senior forward for the Shamrocks, suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a game in West Springfield in January. After undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for more treatment and rehabilitation.
Barletta had coached Quetta and Schilling’s son in youth hockey.
According to published reports, Quetta and his father, Anthony, tuned in to the championship game via FaceTime.
In Sunday’s final at Rodman, Medway edged Brookline, 1-0. Earlier, Medfield defeated Westwood, 6-3. Medway will retain the championship trophy until next year’s tournament.
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung plans to host a golf tournament May 17 at Brookmeadow CC and the Cape Club of Sharon to benefit Quetta.
Details on how to contribute are at AJ.sArmy.com.
