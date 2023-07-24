Hockomock YMCA New Gym
Youngsters play basketball at the Hockomock YMCA in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Hockomock Area YMCA has received a $20,000 grant from the MetroWest Health Foundation to help address mental health challenges.

The one-year grant will be used to develop opportunities and training aimed at educating YMCA staff about creating a culture where mental health discussion is encouraged, The Y said Monday.