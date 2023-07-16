YMCA backpack drive continues

Axel, the North Attleboro Police Department’s mascot, draws attention to a sign for the Hockomock YMCA’s backpack and school supply drive last year. The drive is now underway for this coming school year.

 HOCKOMOCK YMCA

It’s pretty much mid-summer already, and back-to-school supply drives are already underway.

The Hockomock Area YMCA, with locations in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and Franklin, has launched its Operation Backpack.