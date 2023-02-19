PLAINVILLE — The Hockomock Area YMCA is branching out.
The YMCA has acquired the former Park Terrace Swim Club on Berry Street in Plainville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
PLAINVILLE — The Hockomock Area YMCA is branching out.
The YMCA has acquired the former Park Terrace Swim Club on Berry Street in Plainville.
The new Hockomock Area YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace is set to open in June, the YMCA announced Friday.
Pool club amenities will include two family pools, a toddler pool, basketball and pickleball courts and concessions. The Hockomock Y is planning renovations to the club.
“Our YMCA is excited to own and operate the pool club as our newest facility,” said Jim Downs, president & CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “We are honored to serve the community in this new capacity in the town of Plainville. Bringing the community together to swim, unwind, socialize and enjoy the summer is something we are very much looking forward to.”
The pool club will be open to all, with discounts to Plainville residents and Hockomock Area YMCA members. Memberships will be available for sale in March. To learn more, visit the Y’s website at www.hockymca.org.
“We are grateful the Hockomock Area YMCA will reopen the facility as a pool club,” Plainville Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “It benefits the town of Plainville and will serve our community well for years to come.”
Acquiring the pool club is a natural fit for the YMCA, the organization that invented group swimming lessons.
Because of the collaboration among the Hockomock Y, the former Park Terrace Swim Club owners, and Plainville, area residents will also have access to a one-mile fitness trail on the site that would be open for use by all and connect to adjourning hiking trails off Everett Skinner Road.
Park Terrace Swim Club was a popular local venue for years for club members, especially for birthdays, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, and a place where many families created fond summer memories. There had been hundreds of family memberships.
A solar company had looked into buying the 41-acre property a few years back and town officials had expected then the swimming pools and other recreational facilities that sit on about five acres would be donated to the Hockomock YMCA. However, that plan never went forward.
The Hockomock Area YMCA offers family activities and summer camps at its facilities in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Franklin that serve 15 communities.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.