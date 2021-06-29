NORTH ATTLEBORO — At Camp Calcia, in the spirit of its namesake, everyone will be welcome.
The Hockomock Area YMCA is opening the new facility next month, named after Tony Calcia, a longtime employee of the Y and well-known figure in local sports who died suddenly last March at the age of 64.
“As an advocate for community inclusion and acceptance, Tony’s passions included the impact of summer camp and the power of an inclusive Y where everyone is welcome,” Ed Hurley, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said.
Camp Calcia will be geared to special needs adults age 18 to 45, meeting a need for an age group that typically lacks camp opportunities, the Y said.
It will be held at the Y’s North Attleboro branch on Saturdays and Sundays in July over four weeks. The half-day camp will give participants the opportunity to enjoy a traditional day camp setting and a variety of activities such as swimming, sports, arts and crafts, gardening, ropes course, programming and theater.
There will also be special guests and programming each weekend that may include petting zoos, music and other options.
The camp will be supported by donations made to the Tony Calcia Endowed Camp Scholarship.
“Through Tony’s leadership, our YMCA became a model for inclusion and acceptance serving families and youth living with diverse abilities. We are thrilled to be offering Camp Calcia for adults living with special needs in our communities this summer which will be a force for good, just like our good friend Tony,” said Hurley.
Calcia was the former vice president of child protection and social responsibility at the Hockomock Y and was also a veteran town official, YMCA executive and unparalleled Red Rocketeer sports booster. Y officials announced plans for the scholarship and adult day camp earlier this month at a memorial service at Community Field, home turf for many North Attleboro sports teams.
For more information and to register for the camp, visit www.hockymca.org/camp.
