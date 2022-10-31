The Bristol County Sheriff’s office says it has teamed up with a private medical vendor to help pretrial inmates obtain substance abuse and medical services once they are released.
With a week to go in a contentious campaign for re-election, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson announced the program with Quincy-based Correctional Psychiatric Services on Monday.
Inmates can use the Correctional Reentry Clinic to schedule an appointment to speak with a medical provider within hours of being released. The provider and clinic will set up psychiatric and substance-abuse treatments, and connect them with other services, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The first inmate to use the Correctional Reentry Clinic was released a few weeks ago and was able to get a prescription to continue substance abuse medication the next day.
Mental health and substance abuse programs for inmates have been a topic of debate between Hodgson and challenger Paul Heroux, mayor of Attleboro.
Heroux has criticized Hodgson over the lack of adequate programs to reduce jail recidivism while the sheriff says he has had programs for years.
On Monday, Heroux questioned the timing of Hodgson’s announcement.
“I think it’s obviously political, something like this one week before the election,” Heroux said. “Where has he been for 25 years?
“It’s too little, too late. I don’t believe he has any intention of following through on this. I think the public will see past this.”
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
During a debate last week on WPRI-TV 12 in Providence, Hodgson said inmates needed support such as housing once they are released to reduce the chances of committing new crimes and returning to jail.
In announcing the new program, Hodgson said it is especially beneficial to inmates awaiting trial. It is hard for those inmates to get a concrete reentry plan because they usually spend a day or two behind bars before being released and their release dates are not known.
“This program will make a big difference in the rehabilitation and continuing of care for our released inmates,” Hodgson said in a statement.
“This takes a lot of the anxiety and worries about continuing care away from inmates. An inmate could have their bail reduced and be released a week after intake, and now that inmate will not have to wait to see a doctor and get the services they need to stay on the path to success,” Hodgson said.
Unlike pretrial inmates, individuals finishing up their sentences receive extensive reentry planning and services, including appointments with doctors and other community service providers to continue care once released, Darling said.
The new clinic will mainly benefit pretrial inmates, according to Darling, because fluctuating release dates make arranging services challenging.
“This bridges the gap” in obtaining services for pretrial inmates, Darling said.
Released individuals will be given a QR code to scan on their cell phones to set up a telehealth visit with an independent medical provider.
The program for pretrial inmates, those who have not been convicted, is voluntary, according to Darling.
The clinic is the brainchild of Dr. Jorge Veliz, president and chief executive officer of CPS of Quincy, which has been the medical vendor for Bristol County since 2009.
CPS provides medical, mental health and services for inmates with substance abuse disorder or on medicated-assisted treatments at county jails throughout the state.
“This is designed to provide continuity of care and treatment for released individuals,” Veliz said in a statement.
Veliz said the program will be starting at other correctional facilities across the state in the coming months.
Staff writer Stephen Peterson contributed to this article..