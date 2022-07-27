Sheriff Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is interviewed in his office Tuesday in Dartmouth.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson called a lawsuit filed by former immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement at his jail the “latest political attack” on him and his staff.

The 16 immigrants, who Hodgson referred to as “criminal illegal aliens,” are seeking $10 million in damages against Hodgson, ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a riot at the jail on May 1, 2020.

