Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson called a lawsuit filed by former immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement at his jail the “latest political attack” on him and his staff.
The 16 immigrants, who Hodgson referred to as “criminal illegal aliens,” are seeking $10 million in damages against Hodgson, ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a riot at the jail on May 1, 2020.
The immigrants claimed civil rights and other violations stemming from Hodgson’s response to quell the uprising, which resulted in injuries to four detainees.
“The frivolous lawsuit has no merit. We will vigorously defend it, and we will prevail,” Hodgson said in a statement late Tuesday night.
In order to put down the disturbance, which resulted in $25,000 damage to the unit where the detainees were being held, Hodgson sent in a tactical unit that used pepper spray and K9s.
“This operation was by-the-book, quick and clean, resulting in no serious injury to any detainees,” Hodgson said.
The immigrants claimed they were assaulted after they complained about sanitary conditions and COVID-19 protocols.
But Hodgson, a Republican and supporter of former president Donald Trump, said the detainees were upset they were still locked up while other inmates in the country were being released because of COVID.
“Instead of agreeing to be tested, they rioted, attacking me and correctional staff, and trashing the B wing of the ICE detention center in Dartmouth,” Hodgson said.
The sheriff defended his staff, whose lives he said were threatened by the uprising, and their efforts to keep COVID infections low despite an unprecedented pandemic.
