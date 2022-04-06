Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced Wednesday that he has filed the required 1,000 signatures with the Secretary of State to run for re-election.
Hodgson, Republican, was the first candidate in Bristol County to do so.
“The outpouring of support for my re-election campaign has been overwhelming," Hodgson said. "Tons of people volunteered to collect signatures and more offered to sign my papers to show their support. We are off to a good start. People know that I am the person who they can trust to keep them safe.”
Hodgson was appointed sheriff of Bristol County in 1997 by Gov. William F. Weld. Since then, he has been elected to four terms and is the state’s longest serving sheriff.
In a release announcing the filing of signatures, Hodgson said the county’s “correctional facilities have been recognized among the best in the nation by industry experts.”
But Hodgson has also faced criticism during his tenure over issues ranging from the high cost charged to inmates for phone calls to a spate of suicides at the county’s facilities. Last year, Attorney General Maura Healey determined the sheriff’s office used excessive force in a jailhouse confrontation with ICE detainees.
In his statement, Hodgson said, “The Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth has earned national accreditation from the American Corrections Association over the last six years with perfect 100% scores on back-to-back inspections.” He also said the medical operation is accredited by the National Commission on Corrections Health Care.
“I have always made public safety a priority -- not only by keeping criminals behind bars, but also being proactive in the community on crime prevention,” Hodgson said.
Six years ago, he ran unopposed. This year, three Democrats have announced plans to run against him so far, including Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who was elected in November to a third term.
Others include George McNeil, a 37-year veteran of law enforcement and former police chief in Somerset, who started his police career after graduating from the Foxboro Police Academy; and Fall River lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor Nicholas Bernier.
The winner of the Democratic primary in September will take on Hodgson in the general election in November.
Hodgson is due to formally kick off his campaign April 20 at White’s Restaurant in Westport, with Gov. Charlie Baker appearing with him.