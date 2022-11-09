Could there be a new sheriff in town?

That wasn’t clear in the early morning hours of Wednesday as Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, claimed a slim lead in his challenge of Bristol County’s veteran Republican Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a race that has brought statewide attention – and even national scrutiny – to an office that usually flies under the radar in Massachusetts.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​.