ATTLEBORO — A tie that resembles the Confederate flag and was worn by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for a portrait that hung in his office more than a decade ago was a gift from his wife almost two decades ago, he said Tuesday.
The portrait was taken down somewhere between 16 and 19 years ago, Hodgson told The Sun Chronicle.
The tie controversy, first raised in 2020 in a news report by Boston radio station WBUR, has become an issue again during Hodgson’s re-election campaign against his Democratic opponent, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
The tie sparked controversy because the diagonal blue stripes, which contain white stars on a red background, are reminiscent of the Confederate flag during the Civil War.
The subject of the tie was raised again Monday by Heroux in a press release.
Hodgson, 68, a Republican who has been sheriff for the past 25 years, said the tie was bought by his wife at an event at which other “patriotic” items were being sold. She later gave it to him as a present. He said he could not recall what the event was about.
During a telephone interview Tuesday, Hodgson denied being a Confederate sympathizer.
“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “The reality is, nobody in Bristol County believes I’m a racist. This is political nonsense.”
“Mr. Heroux is deflecting from the fact that he doesn’t have the experience to be a sheriff,” he said.
Heroux, 45, was employed by the Philadelphia jail system and the Massachusetts Department of Corrections for several years. He was a state representative for six years and has been mayor of Attleboro for five years.
Hodgson on Tuesday made a point of the fact that his family is racially mixed. One grandson is half Cape Verdean and a second is half Puerto Rican.
“That tie has always represented to me, the red, white and blue, and the opportunity to be elected and to serve the people,” Hodgson said. “I’m not going to dignify his political nonsense any further.”
