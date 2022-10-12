Hodgson tie

At left is a now-archived screenshot of Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s portrait featured on the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office website in 2003. At right is a screenshot of a tie for sale on ConfederateShop.com.

ATTLEBORO — A tie that resembles the Confederate flag and was worn by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for a portrait that hung in his office more than a decade ago was a gift from his wife almost two decades ago, he said Tuesday.

The portrait was taken down somewhere between 16 and 19 years ago, Hodgson told The Sun Chronicle.

