For the second time, former Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will serve as the chairman of former President Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign for president.
The announcement was made last week in a statement on Trump’s campaign website.
“Like most Americans, I want a president who creates real benefits and solutions for our families, neighborhoods, and our nation,” Hodgson said in the statement. “President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, securing our borders, prioritizing public safety, and improving our national standing throughout the world. As the Massachusetts Chairman, I will work tirelessly with our citizens to elect President Donald J. Trump so that he can Make America Great Again.”
Hodgson also served as Trump’s Bay State campaign chairman during Trump’s unsuccessful re-election effort in 2020
An enthusiastic supporter of Trump, Hodgson was a frequent visitor to the White House during the former president’s term in office.
He even offered to send a work crew of Bristol County prisoners to the Southwest to help build a border wall.
Hodgson served as sheriff for 25 years until he was unseated last fall by former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux in a race that drew statewide and national attention.