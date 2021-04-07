DARTMOUTH — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson is leading a campaign by sheriffs across the country urging President Biden to secure the southern border from illegal immigration.
Hodgson and nearly 275 sheriffs from 39 states have sent a letter to Biden requesting that he halt a mass influx of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America.
“President Biden is knowingly and intentionally undermining America’s Sheriffs and our collaborative efforts with our local, state and federal public safety partners to enforce the rule of law,” Hodgson said. “He and the policies of his administration are placing our citizens, neighborhoods and our nation in public safety and public health danger.”
The letter was sent this week to the president electronically and via USPS.
“You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking,” the sheriffs wrote in the letter. “America’s Sheriffs urge you, Mr. President, to reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border.
“Both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations recognized the threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration,” the letter continues. “It is critically important that you see it as well.”
Hodgson, a staunch Republican, was a prominent supporter of President Trump and has come under fire for detaining illegal immigrants in the Bristol County jail.
The illegal immigration problem at the border is posing the biggest test of the Biden administration so far, and he has tasked his vice president, Kamala Harris, with spearheading efforts to address the situation.
