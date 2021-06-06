Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson wants the federal government to restore a contract that allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to keep undocumented immigrants at his jail.
Hodgson said Thursday the decision last month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to cancel the contract with ICE was politically motivated.
Hodgson, a Republican and staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and his immigration policies, called Mayorkas’ decision “unjust, dangerous and flat out wrong.”
In a letter to Mayorkas, which Hodgson released Thursday, the sheriff demanded the HMS chief publicly apologize to his staff.
Hodgson also demanded that a plaque he says his staff was awarded in recognition of their performance in a recent federal audit be delivered to his office.
In canceling the contract, Mayorkas said the treatment of detainees and the conditions at the facility were unacceptable and ordered seven ICE detainees held at the unit to be sent to other detention facilities.
The sheriff said his office passed every federal audit of the facility for over 20 years and demanded to know what evidence Mayorkas’ decision was based upon.
Hodgson also blasted Mayorkas' assertion that the program allowing ICE to keep detainees at his jail is “no longer operationally needed.” The sheriff said detainees have serious criminal records.
Between October 2020 and January 2021, Hodgson said his office detained “illegal aliens” arrested by local police with records including armed carjacking, arson, attempted murder, statutory child rape and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
“Describing a key public safety program that keeps dangerous criminal illegal aliens off the streets as ‘no longer operationally needed’ shows your complete disregard for the safety and security of the people of Bristol County and the United States of America, and puts the pro-illegal immigrant political agenda of the Biden Administration in the spotlight,” Hodgson wrote in his letter to Mayorkas.
Homeland Security did not return an email from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment on Hodgson’s letter.
The closure of the ICE detention center came after years of criticism of Hodgson by civil rights groups and a federal lawsuit over his handling of the facility during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s congressional delegation and Attorney General Maura Healey, all Democrats, asked the Biden administration to rescind Hodgson’s contact and his authority to enforce federal immigration laws.
Healey issued a scathing report in December which said the sheriff violated the civil rights of detainees during a violent uprising on May 1, 2020.
But Hodgson said his officers’ actions in shutting down the uprising was a “textbook” operation.
