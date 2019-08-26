NORTH ATTLEBORO — More than 87 percent of high school students who took Advanced Placement courses last school year scored high enough to receive college credit, Superintendent Scott Holcomb said Monday.
Holcomb said North Attleboro High School’s passage rate is well above the state average of 65.9 percent.
Students can get credit at most colleges for taking AP courses in high school by scoring a 3 or 4 out of a possible 5.
Holcomb said University of Massachusetts at Amherst requires a score of 3 for college credit and the overwhelming number of the high school’s AP students achieved that standard.
“North Attleboro continues to expand opportunities for its students, opening more doors to learning each and every year,” he said.
AP is the most challenging track of courses at most high schools.
A test is given at the end of the year to determine if a student will get credit.
By getting college credit, Holcomb said students and their families can save money by taking fewer college courses.
If a student passes 10 AP courses in high school, he or she can skip their entire freshman year.
That is a huge value to the families, he said.
Holcomb credited the students, their teachers, and parents for their hard work in placing highly on the tests.
North Attleboro High School has enjoyed a 10-year trend of more participation in AP and a higher percentage of students passing, he said.
Ten years ago, the passage rate was 82.5 percent and is now 87 percent, he said.
Students took 475 AP tests last school year and 417 of them resulted in scores of 3 or better.
The high school offers 21 different AP classes. The classes used to be restricted to juniors and seniors, but Holcomb said sophomores now take them and have proven they can handle the work.
