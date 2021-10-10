FOXBORO — The elaborate drive-through holiday light display at Gillette Stadium is making a return visit.
Magic of Lights will be held from Friday, Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve, event organizer FunGuys Events announced Thursday.
The display features about 1 million themed lights using the latest LED technology, digital animations, and holiday music.
New displays will include Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.
A new addition will be Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of “dancing” lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes.
The event was held for the first time last holiday season, attracting large crowds.
Gillette Stadium will host Magic of Lights daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per vehicle for an assigned date and go on sale Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough.
