NORTH ATTLEBORO — A holiday event at Miller’s Family Farm canceled last Saturday because of poor weather has been rescheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
The event will feature wagon rides, a campfire, a meet and greet with Axel the community service dog and other family fun.
Sponsored by the North Attleboro Patrol Officers Association and the Law Office of Weiner, Jackson & Simmons, all proceeds will to the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro.
For more information go to the Adventures of Axel Facebook page.
