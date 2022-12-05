axel patches

Axel, North Attleboro’s community resource dog, will be at Millers Family Farm in North Attleboro on Saturday. (North Attleboro Police)

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A holiday event at Miller’s Family Farm canceled last Saturday because of poor weather has been rescheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The event will feature wagon rides, a campfire, a meet and greet with Axel the community service dog and other family fun.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.