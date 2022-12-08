Holiday events pretty much wrap up in area communities this weekend. Here’s a roundup:
FOXBORO
The Friends of Boyden Library, in partnership with the library, is again supporting the Foxboro Discretionary Fund with a Giving Tree, located in the main lobby. The fund helps local residents in need. The Giving Tree is adorned with tags identifying a wish list item for a Foxboro child. Donors can select one or more tags, purchase the requested gift, and return the unwrapped gift with the tag attached by Saturday.
The library’s Children’s Department is also holding its annual Book Drive for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund. Bring a new, unwrapped book for a child up to 12 years old. Books can be dropped in the slot under the Giving Tree.
NORTON
The fire department is accepting donations for the local toy drive Christmas Is For Kids. Residents can drop off donations at department headquarters, 70 East Main St. until Saturday. The department is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing, coats, boots, gloves, blankets and more for the drive. Monetary donations can be made at councilforchildren.org; click on Christmas Is For Kids. The drive provides gifts for about 1,000 children in Norton, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
PLAINVILLE
The Town Tree Lighting in honor of James Faille is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Telford Park. Santa arrives at 5:15 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, and caroling. Attendees are urged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry. The Girl Scouts will be assisting. The event is co-sponsored by the park commission and the Plainville Lions Club.
Also Saturday, North Attleboro community resource dog Axel will help collect donations for Toys for Tots at 11 a.m. at Plainville Public Library. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for babies through teens. There will be dog coloring pages for the kids. The Plainville library is a collection location for Toys for Tots through Thursday, Dec. 15.
And finally in Plainville, the Historical Commission will be opening the James Humphrey House, the town history museum, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Every visitor who brings a nonperishable food item to the holiday open house will receive a coupon from Don’s Diner downtown, good for a free hot chocolate, tea, or coffee with the purchase of a meal. Donated food items will go to the local food pantry.
REHOBOTH
The Rehoboth Park Commission is for a second year conducting the Christmas Tree Lighting at the Veterans Memorial on Redway Plain. The event will start at 3 p.m. and Bill Higby will be giving hayrides with his tractor hay trailer decorated with lights. Santa Claus will be showing up around 3:30 p.m. with Mrs. Claus. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies. The solar lights on the 17 Christmas trees lined up along Veterans Memorial walkway up to the gazebo will light up at sunset. New this year, trees extend to the War Era section leading up to the flagpole. Donations can be made to Town of Rehoboth Park Commission, 340 Anawan Street, Rehoboth, MA 02769.
WRENTHAM
The Wrentham Lions will host Rolling Santa throughout town from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. This will be a rolling event, not a parade. Route map is available at wrenthamlions.org. The rain/snow date is Sunday.