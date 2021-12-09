Mansfield and Rehoboth have holiday events planned this weekend.
In Mansfield, the Downtown Business Association’s annual Stocking Stuffer Stroll will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Children can bring stockings to downtown businesses with balloons outside to get holiday candy.
In Rehoboth, the parks commission’s first annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is on for 3 p.m. Saturday.
The commission and some local businesses are decorating 10 trees along the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway at Redway Plain on Route 44.
“Hopefully lights on the trees will come on as they are solar,” said Jake Kramer of the park commission, who is also the town’s veterans agent. “We may even have a surprise visitor.”
There are also large signs for the grass area facing the main road, one which will read “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”
“We, the park commission, are hoping to keep this as an annual event at Redway Plain and hope to continue to get support from the local businesses in town,” Kramer said.
There will also be a raffle for residents, and 10 winners will each receive a $50 gift card to Walmart.
