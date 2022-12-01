Several area communities kick off their Christmas celebrations this weekend. Other communities events were held last weekend, including in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Foxboro. There are also a few toy drives taking place this weekend.
The rundown is as follows:
ATTLEBORO
The 11th annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Highland Park.
At the conclusion of the parade there will be a family event featuring a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, cookies and hot chocolate.
Also, the third annual Holiday Wreath Creations event will take place Saturday at Capron Park in conjunction with the Holiday Happening.
A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest, and each participant will be given a wreath to decorate in their own way. Wreaths can be dedicated to a family, friend, business, loved one, or another.
Wreaths will be displayed throughout Capron Park for visitors to see and vote on in the categories of best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated. Prizes will be awarded in each category.
The money raised from this event will help fund next year’s Holiday Happening.
For more information about all the city events, call the Parks Department at 508-223-2222, Ext.1866 or email park@cityofattleboro.us.
Also in Attleboro Saturday is the Mom’s Memorial Toy Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. at Skyrock Brewery, 11 Riverbank Road.
MANSFIELD
Local police will be at Mansfield Crossing on School Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for their 12th Annual Fill the Cruisers Toy Drive to benefit West Side Benevolent Society.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy and say hello to police dog Bentley, officers, and Santa, who will pose for pictures and hear last-minute additions to this year’s list.
NORFOLK
Santa is coming to town Sunday, and a host of groups will turn out to celebrate his arrival with a variety of activities, including a parade.
Santa and his entourage will be ushered into town by the King Philip Regional High School Marching Band under the direction of Michael Keough.
Prior to the parade, Santa will stop at Hillcrest Village senior housing to hand out cookies and treats.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Hillcrest Village on Rockwood Road (Route 115). Santa’s elves, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, Norfolk Police and Fire, area Scouts, and others will join Santa through the center of town, turning right onto Liberty Lane and ending at the library.
At 4 p.m. residents are invited to visit with Santa outside the library and have their pictures taken. Refreshments will be provided by the Norfolk Recreation Department. Children are invited to bring their homemade ornaments to help decorate the town Christmas tree, which will be lit for the first time.
The parade and festivities are sponsored by the Norfolk Lions Club and the Norfolk Recreation Department, with the cooperation of numerous town departments.
NORTON
The annual Festival of Lights is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sunday on the town common.
Norton Community Lions Club is starting its Memorial Lights fundraiser at the event and names will be read. The deadline has passed to submit names.
Firefighters and Santa will be collecting unwrapped toys, clothing, gloves, hats, boots, blankets and other items for Christmas is for Kids. Children are asked to bring their Christmas wish lists to give to Santa.
PLAINVILLE
Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1 is hosting its annual Holiday Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a wide variety of products from home goods, jewelry, and fashion for sale, music, photos with Santa, and refreshments. All proceeds will go toward The Sunshine Fund which supports families and children experiencing hardship.
SEEKONK
The Annual Tree Lighting event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Hall, 100 Peck St.
Children of all ages can participate in holiday themed activities and crafts, write letters to Santa, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy other holiday treats.
At 6 p.m., there will be the countdown of the lighting of the tree, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk, followed by musical entertainment and a visit from Santa arriving by fire truck to meet the children in a winter wonderland.
The festivities will include a 60-by-40-foot outdoor ice skating rink that will be set up by the playground from noon to 8 p.m. Some skates will be available to borrow.
Handicapped parking will be available at town hall and general parking will be in the playground lot. There will be overflow parking at Seekonk High School and a shuttle service will operate.