Area communities wrap up their holiday events and gift drives this weekend. Here is a roundup:
Help New Hope
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is again inviting area residents to participate in the second annual Holiday Gift Card Drive to support New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that works to combat domestic and sexual violence. Gift cards to area gas stations, grocery stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon or similar retailers will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at IBEW Local 104, 900 South Main St., Mansfield. Gift card donations may also be mailed to Feeney at P.O. Box 627, Foxboro, MA 02035.
Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees are holding their third annual Holiday Lights Contest, with Saturday the deadline to enter. Residents are invited to decorate the exteriors of their houses or businesses and compete to win in one of eight categories. There will be the “Bing Crosby” award for the most traditional, classic or old-fashioned display; the “Martha Stewart” award for a display elegant, low-key and tasteful; the “Over-the-Rainbow” award, which requires all colors of the rainbow be used; the “Toy Land” award, requiring the use of animatronics, air-inflated decorations or things that move; the “WOW Factor” award, given to the most creative or original display; the “Miracle on 34th Street” award for the best-decorated business; and the “Clark Griswold” award, presented to the most over-the-top display. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award. The public can vote for a winner by emailing deco@foxborojaycees.org. Deadline to enter the contest is 12:01 a.m. Sunday. To enter, email a name, street address, email address and phone number to deco@foxborojaycees.org. Judging will take place during the evenings from Sunday to Wednesday.
Seekonk
The fire department is collecting unwrapped presents for Hasbro Children's Hospital through Sunday at the public safety building at 500 Taunton Ave. The toy drive is in memory of Lance Cpl. Ryan Kennedy and Jennifer Silva.
Wrentham
The Wrentham Police Association is holding its first annual holiday toy drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the police station, 89 South St. (Route 1A). Police will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as well as gift cards to local businesses/restaurants for children and others in need. Attendees can also check out a number of police vehicles on display. Light refreshments will be provided. Anyone can also drop a toy off in the police station lobby through Sunday or give it to a police officer to bring to the station.