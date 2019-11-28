North Santa parade is Sunday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The 64th Annual Santa Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 downtown. The parade will feature floats, marchers, dancing schools, Scouts, antique cars, and politicians.
The parade will be followed by the annual tree lighting in Veterans Park.
Santa to a Senior needs help
The Attleboro area community again this year is being asked to help support the Be a Santa to a Senior program.
The program is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, and with the support of community members, volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses, it provides holiday cheer through gifts for seniors who might otherwise be overlooked during the holidays.
This year, program organizers are hoping to collect gifts for more than 250 local senior seniors.
Trees have been put up in area businesses, and residents can help by choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior. Return the ornament attached to an unwrapped gift by Thursday, Dec. 5 to the business.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at Flaky Crusts Pie, 401 Old Colony Road, Norton; Home Instead Senior Care, 555 Pleasant St., No.104, Attleboro; Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Foxboro, 250 Foxboro Blvd., Foxboro; United Chamber, 310 South St., Plainville; The Branches of North Attleboro, 40 Robert F Toner Blvd., North Attleboro; Wingate Residences at Norton, 190 Mansfield Ave., Norton.
Home Instead Senior Care has partnered with areas businesses and nonprofits, including Attleboro Council on Aging, Bethany House, Hillside Adult Day Health Center, and Prime Time Adult Day Care, to identify seniors and help with gift collection and distribution.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 508-222-0800.
Seekonk market launched to help military and families
SEEKONK — The first Mistletoe Market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Won Sports Complex, 1314 Fall River Ave. (Route 6).
The inaugural event is being organized by a group of volunteers and will benefit the families of local military members during the holiday season.
The event will feature local artisans, crafters, and vendors as well as a silent auction and raffles. Photos with Santa will be free to military families and $10 for nonmilitary attendees. A hot chocolate bar will be available all day, and other food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 401-524-3724 or email Mistletoemrkt@gmail.com
