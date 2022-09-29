Toy Collection
Bob Vachon of Mansfield loads bags of donated clothes and toys into the back of a truck last October during Christmas is for Kids’ annual drive-by gift collection In Plainville.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Halloween may not have arrived yet but it’s never too early to begin Christmas toy drives because of the ever-growing need, organizers say.

Kelly Fox’s financial service office in Plainville again is participating in Ameriprise National Day of Service Saturday.