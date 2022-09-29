Halloween may not have arrived yet but it’s never too early to begin Christmas toy drives because of the ever-growing need, organizers say.
Kelly Fox’s financial service office in Plainville again is participating in Ameriprise National Day of Service Saturday.
“We will host a drop and drive new toy collection to help support The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s Christmas is for Kids initiative,” said Fox, who has spearheaded that campaign for years.
Christmas is for Kids is an all-volunteer program that provides gifts for children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth who would otherwise go without new toys and warm clothes on Christmas Day.
Donated gifts can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Portia Planning and Wealth Management, 30 Man Mar Drive, Plainville.
Items needed include new toys for children 18 and younger, such as balls (football, soccer, basketball), arts and crafts, journals, games, blankets and gift cards (Target, Walmart, GameStop).
Drop off gifts in the office parking lot, drive-thru style. Donors are urged to place gifts in their vehicle trunks and pop the trunk so they can be removed by volunteers. Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles.
“There are many stressors that can put a financial strain on a working parent or guardian, forcing a choice between food for the family and heat for their homes, leaving precious little, if anything, for gifts for their children at Christmas,” Fox said. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors in the community, Christmas is for Kids has been able to provide basic clothing needs as well as fulfill some special wishes for thousands of children since 1983.
“The children they help have faced many challenges, some living in homeless shelters, group homes, or foster care. Some families have faced a medical crisis that has wiped out savings or forced a parent to stop working to take care of an ill child.”
Fox has chaired Christmas is for Kids since 2006 and her family has volunteered with the program since 1993.
“I am sure that we will see an increased need this year due to higher unemployment,” Fox said.
More volunteers are invited to pitch in Saturday as well.