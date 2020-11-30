Numerous holiday gift drives are well underway in the area, with some deadlines this week for donations.
Christmas is for Kids
Each year Christmas is for Kids has provided gifts for about 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk, and Rehoboth.
The drop-off center building is the former middle school/high school at 135 County St. Donors are asked to drive up to Door D, which faces Prospect Street, and pop their trunks open for contact-less delivery.
Those matched to a child with specific gifts are asked to put each child's gifts in separate bags and label the bag with the child's number. Also, have an estimate of the value in each bag, which the organization needs for tax purposes.
The phones are open at the drop-off center at 508-226-0911 from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 4, and from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children runs Christmas is for Kids. For more info: www.councilforchildren.org. Any questions, email Fox at kelly@councilforchildren.org
Mansfield gift drive
The West Side Benevolent Circle, which serves children in Mansfield, dates to 1890.
The organization's list of children in need of gifts this holiday season can be found at https://bit.ly/west_side_christmas_list, or call the adoption line at 508-918-3495.
Not all children available for "adoption" were able to be included. To inquire regarding additional children, call the Adoption Line.
Volunteers may also help fill holiday requests by donating gift cards to be distributed to the families. Some options are Kohl’s, Target, Dunkin, Walmart, Game Stop or Best Buy.
All gift items should be new and unwrapped. Include gift receipts if possible. Label all purchases with the child number but don’t use permanent stickers or markers on boxes.
By Friday, Dec. 4, drop off purchases at Barrows Insurance Agency, 215 North Main St., Mansfield during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Gifts for children in Norfolk County
Gifts for Kids, a non-profit organization celebrating its 30th year, provides holiday gifts to children in need in Norfolk County. Due to the pandemic, the organization expects an increase in need over the 1,200 children helped last year and is collecting monetary donations only, which will be used to purchase gift cards that will be distributed to social service agencies to give to families.
This year’s goal is to raise $150,000 by Friday, Dec. 4. To donate, visit www.GiftsForKidsMA.org, www.facebook.com/GiftsForKids, send a donation to @GiftsForKidsMA on Venmo, mail a check payable to Gifts for Kids to PO Box 464, Sharon, MA 02067, or text GFK to 202-858-1233.
Toy collection in city
The Attleboro police union and the Council for Children will be collecting toys for needy families from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, outside the Burlington Coat Factory in South Attleboro Square on Route 1. The Stuff-A-Cruiser event is a volunteer-run, gift-giving program. In addition to toys, donors can also give a nonperishable food item to support local food pantries. Gift cards are also being accepted. Donations can be made prior to the event at Staples, also at South Attleboro Square.
Collecting for veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary is seeking items to fill Christmas stockings that will be given to each patient at the Brockton V.A. Medical Center. Items requested are combs, brushes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wrapped candy, nail clippers, deodorants, socks (male and female), decks of cards, and packages of individually wrapped crackers or cookies. Monetary donations are also desired. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 7, in drop-off bins located downstairs at American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave., South Attleboro, MA 02703.
Plainville toy drive
The Plainville Fire Department is teaming up with Toys for Tots for the 2020 holiday season. Find toy donation boxes at the library, Foxboro Federal Savings Bank, the post office, Osborne’s Nursery and at the main entrance of the fire department. Ensure toys are new and unwrapped. Final donations are requested by Friday, Dec. 11, to get them out to kids on time for the holidays.
State police toy drive
State police and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are also working for the Toys for Tots holiday drive.
Area donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at the state police barracks on Route 1 in Foxboro or at any barracks in the Massachusetts until Dec. 11.
This year, donors can shop for a toy online through the Toys for Tots website and donate it through the organization’s new Virtual Toy Box. For more information about making a monetary donation or donating a toy through the Virtual Toy Box, visit toysfortots.org/donate.
Donors can also make a monetary donation by credit card or through the mail directly to the Toys for Tots program. Those needing assistance requesting toys are encouraged to check with their local Toys for Tots county campaign. For information about how to request toys, visit the Toys for Tots website.
